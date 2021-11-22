LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $86.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $86,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

