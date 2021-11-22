LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 45,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $161.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

