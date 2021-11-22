LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $148.03 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 4.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.71% of Cerner worth $148,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.74 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

