LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 140,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of MultiPlan worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPLN opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.