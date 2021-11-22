Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.