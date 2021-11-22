LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. 80,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

