Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $90.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

