Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,085 shares of company stock worth $14,049,308 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

