Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 711 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $126.45 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,143. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.