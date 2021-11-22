Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 34.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,065,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 86.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 186.5% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 358,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after buying an additional 233,130 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.