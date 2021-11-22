Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

ALGT stock opened at $183.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $153.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

