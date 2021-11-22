Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $457,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

