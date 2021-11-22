Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

