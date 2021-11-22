Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Increased to C$1.20 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

