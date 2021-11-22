Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Increased to C$1.20 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About Leucrotta Exploration
