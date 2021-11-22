LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LNSR opened at $7.10 on Monday. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $627,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

