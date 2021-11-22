Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.