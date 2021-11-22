LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

