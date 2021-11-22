Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.26. 23,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

