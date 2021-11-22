Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.93 and the lowest is $2.90. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $3.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $32.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

NYSE LPI traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 902,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,581. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

