Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 26,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

