Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.17 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

