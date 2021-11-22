Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA opened at $16.99 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.