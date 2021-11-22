Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kronos Bio worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kronos Bio by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 53.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

