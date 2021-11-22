Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 517,693 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.