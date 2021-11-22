Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,989.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,658.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

