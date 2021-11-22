Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $28.87 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $166.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $167.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.