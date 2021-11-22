Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $10.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $472.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $356.17 and a 12 month high of $472.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

