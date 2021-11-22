Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSD. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.28 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

