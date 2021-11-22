Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.65 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58.

