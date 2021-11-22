Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Koppers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Koppers by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE:KOP opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $689.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.