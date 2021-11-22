Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

