KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

