KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $126.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

