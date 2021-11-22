KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $446.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.97. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $449.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

