KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

NYSE DE opened at $346.15 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day moving average of $356.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

