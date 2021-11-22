KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

