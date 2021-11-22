KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

NYSE PII opened at $119.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

