KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of PFG opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

