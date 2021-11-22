KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $58,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

