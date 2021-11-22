Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

KRG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 1,962,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

