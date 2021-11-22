Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Update

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

