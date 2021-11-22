Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.32.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.