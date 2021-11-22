Kiersten Robinson Sells 17,713 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiersten Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 137,516,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,378,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

