Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,686,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 8,986,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53,430.5 days.

OTCMKTS KREVF remained flat at $$0.83 on Friday. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

