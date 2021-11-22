Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.00 ($84.09).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €62.70 ($71.25) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($88.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.85.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

