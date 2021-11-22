Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Cap of $25,843.06

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $25,843.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073391 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

