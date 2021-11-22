Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. KAO has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

