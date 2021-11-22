Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 over the last 90 days. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

