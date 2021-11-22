Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.72

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 13377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

