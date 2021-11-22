JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Target Price to GBX 1,540

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,505.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,545.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

